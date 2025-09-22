EXCLUSIVE: Mastiii 4 team to launch a teaser ft. Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani – Runtime revealed

Earlier in the week, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the Milap Milan Zaveri-directed Mastiii 4 is all set to hit the big screen in the month of November 2025. We also informed our readers that the makers have got a big ensemble to support the leading trio of Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani. And now, we have exclusively learnt that the team of Mastii 4 is all set to launch their first asset in this week.

Sources close to the development inform that the first teaser of Mastii 4 is expected to drop in a couple of days. “A one-minute 20-second teaser of Mastiii 4 is locked, and is set to hit the digital world soon. The teaser will reconfirm the film’s release date of November 21, and also give the audience a glimpse into the world of this comic caper,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further informs that the makers are looking to build curiosity around Mastii 4, and reintroduce the franchise to a new generation. “The pallette of Mastiii 4 is similar to the first Masti film, where the comedy is situational with an element of thrill. The makers have also opted to go reverse with the franchise plot, as this time around, even the women involved in an extra-marital affair,” the source added.

The film also features Arshad Warsi, Genelia D’Souza, Elnaaz Norouzi, and Ruhii Singh in key roles. It is produced by A Jhunjhunwala with Indrakumar and Ekta Kapooor. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

