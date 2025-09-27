Triptii Dimri felt ‘mera kya hi hoga’ after she signed Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, here's how Sandeep Reddy Vanga appeased her

Triptii Dimri is one of the most loved and bankable actresses in Bollywood. She became an overnight star after her stint in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, and the actress calls this film a blessing. Talking to Filmfare, the actress opened up about how the film changed her life and made her fans love her more.

Triptii Dimri on how her life changed after Animal

In the interview, Triptii said that her life took a 360-degree turn after Animal and called it a blessing. “The recognition I thought I would get during Laila Majnu actually came with Animal. I felt, since it was such a short role, mera kya hi hoga. But director Sandeep (Reddy Vanga) sir had confidence in me. He told me this film would prove to be very good for me, and whatever he said is exactly what happened. It has been such a blessing, and I have received so much love. I am also glad that because of Animal, people went back and watched my earlier films Bulbul, Qala and Laila Majnu.”

Triptii Dimri on disappointment after Laila Majnu failed

Talking about Laila Majnu, Triptii admitted that this film will always remain a very special one for her. She further said that both she and her co-star Avinash Tiwary were not famous, so there was no pressure. They would go to locals' homes in Kashmir and eat there, and they felt deeply attached to the beautiful state. “When the film did not do well, I felt very disappointed because we were back to zero. I had been around for at least two years, but Avinash had been here for 14 years. Then we started giving auditions again, and I felt bad for him.”

Triptii Dimri’s work front

On the work front, Dimri was last seen in Dhadak 2, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actress has also been locked to play the female lead in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit starring Prabhas. She replaced Deepika Padukone after the latter opted out of the movie. She also has a film alongside Avinash Tiwari and Shahid Kapoor.

