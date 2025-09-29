Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Advance Booking: Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor film takes decent start in pre-sales; Sells 4500 tickets already

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is releasing in cinemas this Gandhi Jayanti. The romantic drama, directed by Shashank Khaitan, has recorded decent pre-sales so far.

As of 11 PM (September 28), the movie sold around 4500 tickets in the top two national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis- for the opening day. With three days still to go, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has a good chance of closing its advance sales on an encouraging note, depending on how it records sales in the next couple of days. The early response to pre-sales keeps the film on track for a double-digit plus day one, which is a reasonable result for the film in a clash scenario with Kantara: Chapter 1.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari eyes a double-digit start

Bankrolled by Karan Johar, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari boasts an entertainment quotient that can attract not only the young audience but also families. The only concern for the makers will be its word of mouth. If the movie receives positive feedback from the audience, it will likely experience an instant boost in its collections over the weekend and rake in a good total over the 4-day period.

Based on current trends, the romantic drama is heading for a double-digit start in the range of Rs 10.50 crore to Rs 12.50 crore, which is very reasonable considering the unpredictable nature of the box office in post-pandemic times for this genre. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari should aim for a final pre-sale of over 50,000 tickets in the top 3 national chains.

Besides Varun and Janhvi, the movie also stars Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul in pivotal roles. The film marks the return of Varun Dhawan in the rom-com genre, which is his comfort zone. It is to be seen whether the audience is still interested in this genre or not. The fate of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will be crucial for the Hindi Film Industry, as a success will put the rom-com genre back on track to a large extent.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

