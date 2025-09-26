Top 100 crore plus Openers at Worldwide Box Office: Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG takes 10th spot with Rs 131 crore

The latest Pawan Kalyan release, OG (They Call Him OG), has taken a superb opening at the worldwide box office. The movie grossed over Rs 131 crore on its first day, becoming the 15th Indian film to open with a three-digit figure globally and the first Pawan Kalyan movie to achieve this incredible feat.

OG clocked Rs 91 crore in India alone, with a major chunk coming from the Telugu twin states, while the international markets contributed a sum of Rs 40 crore. Interestingly, it fetched Rs 63.50 crore from the previews worldwide.

They Call Him OG secures 10th spot among the elite club of Rs 100 crore plus worldwide openers

Baahubali 2 (2017) was the first Indian movie to exceed Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office on its opening day. For the record, the SS Rajamouli directorial still holds the second position with a global opening of Rs 200 crore, including Rs 26 crore from previews. No film other than Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 has achieved a double-century opening since Baahubali 2. For the record, Pushpa 2 now holds the No. 1 spot with a worldwide opening of Rs 257 crore gross, including Rs 52 crore from paid previews.

The latest Telugu release, They Call Him OG, took the 7th spot among the biggest openers of all time at the worldwide box office. The Sujeeth directorial action thriller surpassed Adipurush, Pathaan, Animal, Saaho, and Jawan.

Top Indian films with Rs 100 crore+ Worldwide Opening Day

Rank Movie Day 1 WW Gross Including Previews (OS: Overseas, IN: India) 1 Pushpa 2 Rs 257 crore inc Rs 37 crore OS & Rs 15 crore IN previews 2 Baahubali 2 Rs 200 crore Rs 26 crore 3 RRR Rs 189 crore Rs 30 crore 4 KGF Chapter 2 Rs 161 crore Rs 8 crore 5 Kalki 2898 AD Rs 161 crore Rs 38 crore 6 Coolie Rs 151 crore Rs 33 crore 7 Leo Rs 144 crore Rs 16 crore 8 Salaar Rs 143 crore Rs 26 crore 9 Devara Rs 132 crore Rs 26 crore 10 They Call Him OG Rs 131 crore (Rs 33cr OS & Rs 30.5cr IN) 11 Jawan Rs 127 crore NA 12 Saaho Rs 116 crore Rs 12 crore 13 Animal Rs 108 crore Rs 10 crore 14 Pathaan Rs 107 crore NA 15 Adipurush Rs 104 crore Rs 8 crore

