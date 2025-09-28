Who is Rajvir Jawanda? Meet Punjabi actor-singer who's on life support; Diljit Dosanjh, Guru Randhawa pray for recovery

On Saturday (September 27), Rajvir Jawanda met with a road accident in Himachal Pradesh, near Baddi, while on his way to Shimla. The Punjabi actor and singer sustained critical head and spine injuries. As per reports, he was admitted to the Civil Hospital soon where it was detected that Rajvir also suffered from cardiac arrest. The officials later referred him to another hospital, where he was put on advanced life support.

Know more about Rajvir Jawanda

Rajvir Jawanda is a popular Punjabi actor and singer. He also has a good social media following. Rajvir embarked on his musical career in 2014 with Munda Like Me. He has several hit tracks in his discography, including "Surname," "Kamla," "Mera Dil," and "Sardari." The 35-year-old worked in a couple of Punjabi films - Jind Jaan, Mindo Taseeldarni, and Kaka Ji.

Reportedly, Jawanda earlier wanted to become a police officer; however, he later decided to try his hand at singing and acting. Besides his film career, Rajvir also owns a YouTube channel. The young artist has a subscriber base of 935K on YouTube, where he regularly posts about his music tracks. According to reports, he launched his YouTube channel in 2019 and has uploaded 250 videos to date.

Rajvir Jawanda is also active on social media. He has a solid follower base of 2.50 million on Instagram, with over 200 posts.

Celebrities who extend their support to Rajvir Jawanda

Several artists, including Diljit Dosanjh, Hardy Sandhu, Guru Randhawa, Ammy Virk and more across the Punjabi film industry, extended their support for Rajvir Jawanda. Diljit took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Praying for @rajvirjawandaofficial Veera. Just Heard About The Accident News."

