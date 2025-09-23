EXCLUSIVE: Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani gear up for a month-long schedule of Awarapan 2 in Bangkok

Earlier in the month, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Vishesh Bhatt and Nitin Kakkar have roped in Disha Patani to play the female lead of Awarapan 2 alongside Emraan Hashmi. We also informed our readers that the film is set to go on floors by the end of September, with the intent of a Summer 2026 release. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Awarapan 2 goes on floors this week in Bangkok.

A source shares, “Awarapan 2 is set to go on floors this week in Bangkok with the two leads Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani. The duo, along with the ensemble will be stationed in Bangkok for a month. It’s a marathon schedule where over 50 percent of the film will be shot.” The source further informs that the entire conflict of Awarapan 2 unfolds in Bangkok and the team is looking to extensively shoot at the real locations.

We hear that producer Vishesh Bhatt is putting in all his focus on curating a chartbuster music album for the film and is working with all the composers to get the best possible output. “Music is an important part of the Awarapan franchise, and the sequel won’t disappoint the fans. After the 30-day schedule in Bangkok, the team will reunite for another leg in November. The idea is to call it a wrap on the film by January 2026,” the source adds.

The source confirms that Awarapan 2 will stick to its already announced date of April 3, 2026. “The entire shoot has been designed to meet all deadlines of release. The makers have announced a lucrative holiday release, and they will be sticking to the date of arrival at this point of time. Emraan Hashmi is excited to return as Shivam, whereas Disha is looking forward to entire the world of this intense romantic saga,” the source concludes.

