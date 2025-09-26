They Call Him OG earned USD 4.80 million (Rs. 42.50 crore) on its opening day internationally, which includes USD 3.75 million from previews on Wednesday. Combined with Rs. 88.50 crore in India, the worldwide total through Thursday stands at Rs. 131 crore. This is the first Pawan Kalyan film to earn over Rs. 100 crore mark on its “opening day”.

Most of the overseas collections came from the United States, where the film collected USD 3.65 million, including USD 3.10 million in previews. The previews numbers were the fourth highest ever for a Telugu film, just behind Kalki 2898 AD, RRR and Pushpa 2. Film held decently well on Thursday with USD 550K, though it could have been better. If the film could show some growth over the weekend, it could end up with USD 5 million plus over the weekend.

Outside of the States as well, the film posted strong numbers. The United Kingdom clocked GBP 260K plus, including GBP 190K previews. Australia scored AUD 330K opening day, while the Middle East brought in USD 260K. All of these numbers are career bests for Pawan Kalyan by hefty margins and compare well with the biggest Telugu films.

The Overseas Territorial Breakdown for They Call Him OG is as follows:

Area Gross United States USD 3,650,000 Canada USD 150,000 Australia - NZ USD 235,000 Middle East USD 260,000 United Kingdom USD 360,000 Rest of World USD 150,000 OVERSEAS USD 4,805,000

