Who is Jemimah Rodrigues? Meet Indian cricketer who revealed why Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were kicked out of a café in New Zealand

Jemimah Rodrigues is currently making headlines after her recent interview went viral. In an interview, she claimed that she, Smriti Mandhana, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were kicked out of the restaurant after their conversation continued for four hours. After she made this revelation, it went super viral on the internet. If you're curious about who Jemimah Rodrigues is and what conversation she had with Virat and Anushka, read on.

Who is Jemimah Rodrigues?

Born on September 5, 2000, in Mumbai, Jemimah Rodrigues is an Indian cricketer.

Jemimah was born into a sporting family, and she inherited the love for sports from her father, Ivan Rodrigues, a junior coach. She has two brothers, Enoch and Eli.

Rodrigues honed her cricketing skills from a young age, practising with her brothers under her father's guidance.

Initially, Jemimah balanced her interest in cricket with field hockey, even making her debut for the Maharashtra under-17 and under-19 hockey teams.

However, her passion for cricket became evident when she debuted in under-19 cricket at just 12 and a half years old.

Rodrigues achieved a significant milestone by becoming the second woman, after Smriti Mandhana, to score a double century in a 50-over match.

Her stellar performances caught the attention of the selectors, and she got a call to be a part of the Indian national women's cricket team.

She made her debut in both Women's Twenty20 International Cricket (WT20I) and Women's One Day International Cricket (WODI) in 2018. After this, there was no looking back.

As Rodrigues continues to inspire cricketing enthusiasts with her talent and remarkable achievements, she remains a beacon of hope for aspiring cricketers across the country.

About Jemimah Rodrigues' conversation with Virat Kohli

In conversation with Mashable India, Jemimah Rodrigues recalled her and her teammate Smriti Mandhana's fun interaction with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in New Zealand. As Jemimah and Smriti want to take Virat's advice on battling, they met him and Anushka.

Rodrigues further revealed that during the first half an hour, they only spoke about cricket. She also quipped that their conversations went on for four hours, where they also spoke about life.

She then disclosed how they were kicked out of the restaurant. Jemimah added, "It felt like a few long-lost friends who met and spoke. The only reason we stopped was because the café staff kicked us out."

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are currently in London, enjoying their time away from all the limelight.

