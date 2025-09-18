Suhana Khan oozes glam in Rs 2,95,000 gown while Ananya Panday dazzles in Rs 78,000 rhinestone dress at Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere

It was a big night for Shah Rukh Khan and his family on September 17. Aryan Khan, who worked really hard on his debut show Ba***ds of Bollywood, held the premiere for industry friends and family. Although everyone was dressed to impress, the two divas who caught our eyes were Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan. Did you know, the Khan lad wore a dress that cost her approximately 2.95 lakh, and the Call Me Bae star wore a dress worth Rs 78K?

Ananya Panday’s outfit

Ananya Panday stunned in a champagne rhinestone lace trim maxi dress from Self Portrait. The gorgeous floor-length gown had a sleek and form-fitting silhouette that highlighted her figure. The dress is covered in a sparkling, crystal-like mesh fabric that creates a dazzling effect under lights. It has an asymmetrical neckline with a delicate, thin spaghetti strap on one side and lace detailing that runs across the neckline.

A lace trim runs vertically downwards from the front of the gown, continuing along the thigh-high slit. The champagne-silver tone gives it a metallic sheen with a hint of softness. Also, the backless pattern of the dress adds to the sensuality. The dress was worth Rs 650 pounds which is approximately Rs 78,000.

Suhana Khan’s outfit

Aryan Khan’s sister, Suhana Khan, stole the show in a striking mustard-yellow Versace evening gown with a bold and glamorous appeal. Her floor-length gown had an asymmetric draped neckline and a thigh-high slit, which not only added drama but a lot of oomph.

The gown featured a single-shoulder draped neckline with ruching across the entire left side, even on the sleeves. The other side has a thin strap, which is adorned with metallic detailing, adding a touch of edginess. Suhana completed her look with golden stilettos and left her hair open while styling it in soft curls. The dress cost her a bomb. It was around Rs 2,95,000.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt looks HOT in Tom Ford’s iconic Gucci dress from 1996 without overdoing it, styled by Rhea Kapoor