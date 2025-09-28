Alia Bhatt wishes Ranbir Kapoor on 43rd birthday with a romantic pic but Raha’s handwritten note is a real star

Alia Bhatt makes Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday extra special with a heartwarming post that has left us and fans gushing like never before. It was one of the most awaited social media posts that’s stealing all the limelight. Sharing a dreamy picture of the two watching a golden sunset together by the sea, Alia captioned it, “happy birthday our whole and soul.” The other two pictures show how Raha made it even more special by cutting a toy cake with a handwritten birthday note.

The intimate moment perfectly captures Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's bond while giving their followers a glimpse into the couple’s cherished life away from the spotlight and paparazzi. The post instantly went viral, with fans flooding the comments with love and birthday wishes for Ranbir.

One of the comments read, “The most wholesome thing on the internet,” while another wrote, “waited since morning for this,” and “Aweeeee that letter.”

Ranbir and Alia took a birthday getaway and are back in Mumbai now with their daughter Raha.

Ranbir Kapoor's lineup for 2025-2006

Ranbir Kapoor has an exciting lineup of films ahead. He will be seen as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, alongside Sai Pallavi and Yash, a highly ambitious project set for Diwali 2026. Another is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, which is scheduled for March 2026, adding romance and drama to his slate.

Fans are also awaiting Animal Park, the sequel to Animal, and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part Two: Dev.