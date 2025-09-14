What is Mithali Raj’s net worth? Inside the fortune of India’s women’s cricket legend

Mithali Raj, one of the greatest names in women’s cricket, has built an inspiring legacy both on and off the field. Known for her record-breaking career and calm leadership, she has also secured her place among the richest women cricketers in the world. According to SportsTiger, Mithali Raj’s net worth is estimated at Rs 41.93 crore (around USD 4.76 million).

Mithali Raj’s earnings from cricket

Over a 22-year-long international career, Mithali became the face of Indian women’s cricket. Her main income came from playing for India in bilateral series, ICC tournaments, and global events, including two Women’s ODI World Cup finals in 2005 and 2017.

Mithali retired as the highest run-scorer in women’s international cricket, with over 10,800 runs across formats. This achievement not only made her one of the most successful players in the game’s history but also among the highest-paid female athletes in India.

Here’s how Mithali Raj earns after retirement

Even after retiring from professional cricket, Mithali Raj continues to add to her income through various roles. She currently works as a commentator and sports presenter, offering expert analysis during major international cricket broadcasts.

She also plays a key role as a mentor for the Gujarat Giants Women in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), a position that keeps her actively involved in shaping the future of the sport. These opportunities, combined with her experience, add significantly to her post-retirement earnings.

Mithali Raj’s brand endorsements

Apart from cricket, Mithali Raj has been a popular choice for brands in fashion, finance, sports, and beauty. Some of her top endorsements include L’Oréal Paris, Puma, Mutual Funds, Atlassian, Manyavar, and A2Cricket. These partnerships have expanded her influence beyond cricket and contributed a major share to her wealth.

Mithali Raj’s journey shows how a cricketer can grow into a powerful sporting icon and a successful public figure. With a net worth of Rs 41.93 crore (USD 4.76M), brand endorsements, and ongoing roles in commentary and mentorship, she remains one of the most influential women in Indian sport. Her story continues to inspire young athletes, proving that her legacy goes far beyond the cricket field.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

