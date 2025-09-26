EXCLUSIVE: Rishab Shetty shares big update on Jai Hanuman with Prasanth Varma, ‘Fabulous script, I couldn't refuse…’

Rishab Shetty is on a promotional spree for Kantara: Chapter 1, the prequel of his 2022 blockbuster movie Kantara. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Rishab Shetty not only talked about various aspects of making Kantara but also dropped an update on his upcoming film with Prasanth Varma, which is a part of a cinematic universe.

The actor-filmmaker was asked how he came on board Jai Hanuman to play the divine role. To which, Rishab shared that he didn't want to commit to any film before the release of Kantara: Chapter 1 but after hearing the narration, he couldn’t say no to Prasanth and immediately signed the film.

While recalling his meeting with Varma, the Kirik Party actor, said, “Prasanth Varma has a fabulous script. Kahani itna interesting hai. Mujhe tha ki Kantara se pahle kuch commit nahi hona chahiye, poora khatam karke baad me dekhte hai. Lekin Prasanth Varma aake mujhe kahani bataya to mai refuse nhi kar saka. Toh immediately maine haa bol diya. Uske baad humne photoshoot kiya. Unka kaam chal raha hai abhi. So ye poora release hone ke baad we will fix the date and we will start.”

(Prasanth Varma has a fabulous script. The story is so interesting. I thought I shouldn't commit to anything before Kantara, let's finish it and see it later. But Prasanth Varma came and told me the story, and I couldn't refuse. So I immediately said yes. After that, we did a photoshoot. His work is still going on. So, after the complete release (of Kantara), we will fix the date and we will start.)

He further added, “I'm excited unke saath kaam karne ke liye. Prasanth and the whole Mythri (Mythri Movie Makers) team.”

For the unversed, Rishab Shetty is headlining the titular role in Jai Hanuman, the next installment of PVCU (Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe). The movie is likely to follow the events of HanuMan (2024) starring Teja Sajja. If all goes as per plan, the mythological superhero movie is expected to go on floors from January 2026, with an eye on the 2027 release window. Mythri Movie Makers of Pushpa fame is bankrolling the film.

Besides Jai Hanuman, Prasanth has also announced two more superhero movies- MahaKali and Adhira, which will also be part of his cinematic universe.

