Jolly LLB 3 Second Weekend Box Office: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer hits Rs 90 crore in 10 days; Aims at Rs 100 crore plus finish in India

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3 recorded a decent second weekend at the Indian box office. The movie remained flat on its second Sunday, due to India vs Pakistan cricket match. It collected an estimated Rs 7 crore today, taking the total second weekend to Rs 17.65 crore net, with Rs 3.65 crore coming on the second Friday and Rs 7 crore on the second Saturday.

Jolly LLB 3 recorded a drop of 65 percent on the second weekend when compared to the opening weekend of Rs 51.25 crore net. The total 10-day cume of Jolly LLB 3 now stands slightly under the Rs 88.90 crore net at the Indian box office.

Can Jolly LLB 3 enter the Rs 100 crore club?

Jolly LLB 3 needs at least Rs 150 crore in order to bag a Clean Hit verdict, which is out of its radar now. The movie will face two new rivals- Kantara: Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari from next weekend onwards. The chances of Jolly LLB 3 entering the century club will increase if both upcoming movies underperform at the box office. In case the Gandhi Jayanti weekend releases open to a positive reception, it will seal the fate of the courtroom drama.

Based on the current trends, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi film is heading towards an average end, despite receiving positive feedback from the audience.

Box Office collections of Jolly LLB 3 are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 12.50 crore 2 Rs 19 crore 3 Rs 19.75 crore 4 Rs 5 crore 5 Rs 6.50 crore 6 Rs 4.50 crore 7 Rs 4.00 crore 8 Rs 3.65 crore 9 Rs 7.00 crore 10 Rs 7.00 crore (est.) Total Rs 88.90 crore (est.)

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

