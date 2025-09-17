Dhanashree Verma claims she wants to be ‘female Salman Khan’ of industry after divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal’s divorce grabbed all the eyeballs and made their relationship the talk of the town. After the drama around their divorce unfolded, it was speculated that infidelity might be one of the biggest reasons behind their separation. Now, in a recent episode of the reality show Rise & Fall, where the choreographer is participating, she spoke about her alleged infidelity.

Dhanashree Verma on divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal

Dhanashree Verma was having a conversation with Arbaz Patel, and the topic of her divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal came out. She said, “Ye sab jo divorce ki baatein chal rahi hain, vo bilkul hi banai gayi cheezein hain. Maine usko already peeche chhod diya hai. Bahar log hamesha kahani banate rahege, but jo andar feel hota hai voh asli hai. Mujhe bhi kai baar apne struggles samjhane pade hain. (This entire chatter and gossip about my divorce is all made up. I have left behind this chapter of my life. People will always keep spreading wrong stories, but what you feel on the inside is important and true. Even I had to constantly explain myself all the time.”)

Arbaz even went on to add that he knows who Chahal is currently dating, but his ex-wife dismissed the topic by saying that she did not want to talk about it. Further on being asked about cheating on her husband, Dhanashree responded by saying, “Woh toh failayenge na faltu baat. Unko darr hai na ke main munh na khol do toh dabayege na. Mai bata doongi na ek ek baat, aapko yeh show peanuts lagega.” (They will spread such rubbish things about me. He is scared that I will open my mouth, and all of this is being done to shut me up. If I tell you the true details of what happened, this show will seem like peanuts to you).”

Is Dhanashree Verma ready for a relationship again?

In the same episode, Dhanashree Verma even revealed that she is not ready for a relationship now and does not want anyone in her life. She also added that she has been through a lot in her relationship and that she wants to be the ‘female Salman Khan’ of the industry. Verma also called out Chahal for not being respectful after their divorce.

For the unversed these two tied the knot in 2020 and in 2023, reports of them being separated started emerging. Their divorce was finalized in February 2025.

