The Raja Saab trailer release date and time: Everything you want to know about Prabhas and Sanjay Dutt starrer

After delivering a Rs 1000 crore grosser with Kalki 2898 AD, pan-India star Prabhas is all set to return with The Raja Saab in cinemas. Co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Boman Irani, and others, the much-awaited trailer of The Raja Saab is about to be unveiled.

The makers have officially released a fresh poster ft. Prabhas and Sanjay Dutt announce the release date and time of the trailer. The trailer will be made out tomorrow, on September 29, at 6 PM.

People Media Factory, the production house behind the horror-comedy, captioned the poster with, “The wait of millions finally comes to an end (two fire emoticons). #TheRajaSaabTRAILER will be out on September 29th at 6 PM. A ROYAL entry into a world of FUN, FEAR, and a whole lot of Majestic Experiences (heart with fire emoticon).

For the unversed, The Raja Saab is directed by Maruthi. Initially, the scale of the movie was comparatively smaller than Prabhas’ other post-Baahubali movies. However, with Kalki 2898 AD clocking the 4-digit figure at the global box office, the makers decided to make it a grand and majestic experience in order to cater to the diehards of Prabhas. The Raja Saab is currently the most expensive horror-comedy film made in India.

When is The Raja Saab releasing in cinemas?

Initially slated to release in cinemas on April 10, 2025, The Rajasaab was postponed to December 5, 2025, due to delays in VFX and post-production. However, the movie is no longer on track for a December release as it is reportedly being pushed to the Sankranthi 2026 release. While hinting about the new release date, Producer TG Vishwa Rao said in an event, “Hindi buyers are asking for a 5 December release, while Telugu buyers want it for 9 January to coincide with Sankranthi.”

The horror-comedy is now set to clash with Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan and Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu on Sankranthi 2026.

On the work front, Prabhas is all set to begin the shoot of Spirit, a cop action drama with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He also has Fauji with Hanu Raghavapudi, Kalki 2898 AD sequel with Nag Ashwin, and Salaar 2 with Prashanth Neel in the pipeline. Moreover, the actor is also collaborating with Prasanth Varma on a lavish project, which is likely to be part of PVCU (Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe).

