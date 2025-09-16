Meet Mahieka Sharma: Hardik Pandya’s rumored GF, whom he started dating after an alleged breakup with Jasmin Walia

Hardik Pandya has been making headlines yet again, but this time it is not for his game. The Indian cricketer is rumored to be dating model Mahieka Sharma after his alleged breakup with singer Jasmin Walia, who he started dating months after his divorce from Natasa Stankovic. Keep scrolling further to get an insight into the life of his current rumored girlfriend and model.

Mahieka Sharma’s early life and education

Mahieka Sharma is a model and actress, active in the Indian fashion and entertainment space. She studied economics and finance during college. She was always a bright student and reportedly scored a perfect 10 CGPA in her 10th board exams.

Mahieka Sharma’s modelling career

Mahieka Sharma is a renowned model and has done brand campaigns for several big brands. Apart from this, she has even walked in runway shows for high-profile Indian designers like Manish Malhotra, Anita Dongre, Tarun Tahiliani, and Amit Aggarwal.

Sharma has also won the Model of the Year award at the Indian Fashion Awards 2024.

Mahieka Sharma’s acting career

Not just modelling, but Mahieka has also appeared in music videos, independent films and modelling shoots. She seems to be a growing name in fashion, art & culture coverage in big magazines.

Why has Mahieka Sharma’s relationship rumor with Hardik Pandya fueled?

Recently, a Reddit post went viral after eagle-eyed netizens spotted Hardik Pandya in the background of one of Mahieka’s selfies. Not just that, after digging up more, it was found out that these two follow each other on Instagram, and some fans even spotted Jersey number 33 (Hardik Pandya’s number) in her post.

Fans reacting to Mahieka’s selfie

One of the fans reacted, “Aaj to isne stadium se bhi story daali hai. Ab to 100% confirm ho gaya.” Another one wrote, “But wasn’t he seeing that girl from bom diggy diggy wala.” Another one wrote, “She also has Hardik's reel in her Insta loops.”

Neither Hardik nor Mahieka have confirmed their relationship but with whatever has come out, fans speculate something more than friendship between them.

ALSO READ: Who is Jemimah Rodrigues? Meet Indian cricketer who revealed why Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were kicked out of a café in New Zealand