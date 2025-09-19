Meet celebrity hairstylist who charges Rs 20,000– Rs 50,000 per haircut; Kajal Aggarwal, Dino Morea and others swear by him

Sunny Verma, a renowned Indian hairstylist and entrepreneur, has carved a name for himself in the beauty industry. Known for his salon chain, Sunny Hairport in Delhi, Sunny has worked with a wide range of celebrities and influencers. While some reports claim he charges up to Rs 50,000 for a single haircut, these figures are mostly unverified. His high-end pricing is more accurately reflected in his educational courses, which can cost tens of thousands of rupees.

Starting his career in 2007, Sunny began by offering haircuts for just Rs 50, as per News 48 Daily. Over the years, he has built a strong professional reputation and is now considered one of the most expensive and trusted hairstylists in India. He also runs a talent management company, adding to his diverse business portfolio.

How did Sunny Verma become every actress’s favorite?

Sunny Verma’s journey began at Verma's Mens Salon in Chirag Delhi, where he first learned the basics of hairstyling. He later enhanced his skills at Hairloom Sainik Farm and MADONNA Hair & Beauty Salon in Green Park. To gain international exposure, he trained at the globally acclaimed Toni & Guy. According to Sunny, hair styling is about personalization. He believes aesthetics and the overall look play a crucial role.

Sunny’s creativity and modern techniques have made him the go-to hairstylist for celebrities and content creators, including Esha Gupta, Mallika Dua, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Tulsi Kumar, Nikki Tamboli, Remo D'Souza, RJ Karishma, Priya Beniwal, and Kajal Aggarwal. His work includes hair transformations, retro-inspired hairstyles, highlights, 3D Balayage, Tiger Eye Balayage, and celebrity makeover recreations. What sets him apart is his ability to customize each look according to the client’s complexion and personality.

Here’s why Sunny Verma is trusted globally

Sunny has expanded his client base beyond India, offering services to clients in the USA, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. He continues to advance his skills by learning from international hairstylists in London, Malaysia, Singapore, and Lebanon. His services include haircuts, hair coloring, hair extensions, hair treatments, and nail art. His Instagram page showcases a variety of hair inspiration posts, unseen fashion shoot stills, and innovative hair art ideas, reflecting his continuous effort to stay trendy and creative.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from platforms like News 48 Daily and Mid-day. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

ALSO READ: Upgrade your Navratri look with these 5 traditional outfits inspired by Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Aditi Rao Hydari