Sachin Tendulkar’s birthday wish for son Arjun Tendulkar will make your hearts melt: ‘We are lucky to have you’

Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun Tendulkar, has been in the news lately for his engagement to Saaniya Chandhok. As the young lad turned a year older, his father and cricket legend took to his Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures and wish his son. His post is proof of the fact how proud he is of his son.

Sachin Tendulkar’s wish for Arjun Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar shared two pictures on his Instagram handle. In the first picture, we can see the Master Blaster standing beside his tall and handsome son, Arjun Tendulkar. The cricket legend looked dapper in an off-white collared tee that he paired over beige colored cargos and completed his look with a cap. His son, on the other hand, wore a black colored tee over grey cargo pants.

The next one is quite an adorable snap. In this one, we can see a young Sachin holding his baby son in his arms. Sharing these pictures, he wrote, “We are lucky to have you as our son. To watch you grow into the amazing human being that you are has been a joy. We are so proud of you. Happy birthday, @arjuntensulkar!! May God bless you always.”

Sachin Tendulkar confirmed his son Arjun Tendulkar’s engagement

For a long time, there was buzz around Arjun Tendulkar's engagement. Neither he nor his family gave away any hints or confirmation. But in a recently held AMA session on Reddit, Sachin Tendulkar was bombarded with a lot of fan questions. The one question that had our attention was the one where the fan enquired about his son Arjun Tendulkar’s engagement. The question read, “Did Arjun really get engaged?” Responding to this, the cricket legend said, “Yes, he did, and we are all very excited for the new phase in his life.”

About Arjun Tendulkar

Arjun Tendulkar is following in his father Sachin Tendulkar’s footsteps. He has chosen to enter cricket as his career, but not as a batsman. He is a left-arm fast-bowling all-rounder who played for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. He also represents Goa in domestic cricket. The young cricketer began his domestic career by playing for Mumbai in the 2020-2021 season. Later on, he shifted to Goa and made his first-class and List A debuts.

