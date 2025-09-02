Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal’s 7 unique saree blouse designs to bookmark for festive season

Tanya Mittal has been making headlines for her participation in the ongoing Bigg Boss 19. The internet personality is standing out in terms of dressing up, as compared to the rest of the contestants. Mittal never fails to ooze elegance and show off her gorgeous collection of sarees. As the festive season approaches, here are 7 blouse designs inspired by Tanya that would be apt for the occasions.

Modern twist to georgette saree

Tanya Mittal stunned in a blue georgette saree. While the drape looks simple, it is the unique halter neck blouse that steals the show. The social media star paired her look with golden jewelry, including stud earrings and a hand kada. The ensemble is perfect for outings and parties.

Silk and Green

Want to give your plain saree a playful touch? Take notes from Tanya Mittal. The Bigg Boss star draped a silk green saree with a statement blouse that ties behind. The look fits well in office parties, celebrations, and festive get-togethers. For jewelry, Tanya opted for stone earrings.

Bright Colors

Tanya stuns in a bright yellow saree with cute strawberry detailing. The internet personality pulled off a spaghetti-sleeved blouse under a chiffon drape. She kept the jewelry minimum, and it looks like a must-have for the upcoming festivities. A similar style can also be recreated amid the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

Black can never go wrong

Tanya Mittal’s classic black saree is a stunner. Based on a chiffon material, the drape is elegant, and the blouse underneath goes perfectly with the complete outfit. Mittal paired her ensemble with a ruby necklace and red bangles. Her styling looks easy and fresh.

Sweetheart neckline and everything fine

Tanya Mittal can pull off any color. Throwing in some light shades, the internet star draped a sea blue saree, which had tiny stone detailing over it. Mittal paired her look with a sweetheart neckline blouse, pearls, and a green diamond.

Serving royalty

Tanya serves royalty like no one else. Wondering how to dress for the festive season? Mittal is on the rescue. The Bigg Boss contestant’s pink floral saree with a bottle green drape screams elegance and grandness. Her sweetheart blouse and a huge choker have got the attention too.

Golden hues

Yet another look by Tanya Mittal that screams royalty. The social media star kept her square-necked blouse simple and draped a shiny golden saree over it to balance it out. Additionally, she took on a red dupatta to go along with the whole festive look.

While Tanya Mittal is currently locked up in the controversial house, it has not stopped her from showing off her saree collection.