Are BTS' V and IVE's Jang Wonyoung dating? Alleged 'proof list' surfaces on internet about K-pop stars' Lovestagram

BTS’ singer and songwriter V (Kim Taehyung) is making the headlines after allegations surfaced that he is dating Jang Wonyoung of IVE. The rumors began circulating on the internet after a user posted a “proof list,” which featured a series of photos, claiming that the idols were secretly seeing each other.

Are BTS’ V and IVE’s Jang Wonyoung dating?

According to a report by Koreaboo, a user with the handle @momo posted a list of alleged evidence connecting V and Jang Wonyoung dating each other on the Chinese social media platform Douban. The post has since gone viral on other platforms as well.

As per the list, V and Jang Wonyoung have supposedly hinted at their relationship by posting pictures taken at the same locations. For example, the list pointed out that in a picture posted by Jang at Seoul’s SAN Restaurant, it is alleged to have the same glassware and menu items seen in an image posted by V. Both pictures were reportedly shared just one day apart.

Interestingly, in another post by Wongyoung, the marble pattern on a dining table is said to match the one in V’s house. Moreover, the noodle dish that was in the photo is claimed to be V’s favorite dish from a restaurant near his home.

Speculations intensified about the two idols courting each other after Jang Wongyoung used two songs suggested by V during a livestream.

Adding fuel to the rumors, both the K-pop idols had overlapping schedules in Los Angeles during KCON, suggesting it was more than just coincidental. The “proof list” also included pictures from a restaurant called Mother Wolf, where both Jang and BTS members were spotted dining, in separate posts.

While neither idols have commented on their alleged relationship and rumors, various users seem to have their own opinion on the matter. While most netizens believe the evidence is too specific to be merely coincidental, others still remain skeptical.

Despite the ongoing buzz, HYBE and Starship Entertainment haven’t issued any responses till now, leaving it unconfirmed.

