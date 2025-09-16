Fatima Sana Shaikh's long hair is goals: Steal her 5 best hairstyles

Are you a girl with long hair and always in a fix about styling your hair? Then we have your back. Today, we are getting our hair style inspiration straight from Fatima Sana Shaikh. It is lovely how she always manages to sport a different look. If you want to learn how she makes her hair, then keep scrolling further.

1. Sleek High Ponytail

It is quite a simple, yet one of the most good-looking hairstyles for women with long hair. In this picture, Fatima Sana Shaikh has opted for a middle parting, with her hair slicked back tightly against the scalp, with no visible flyaways, giving it a very neat appearance. It is a smooth, straight and glossy ponytail that runs down her back with minimal volume. This style can complement formal, red-carpet looks or a traditional look. The actress has donned this hairstyle with a gorgeous saree, and it looks beyond words.

2. Sleek Centre-Parted Low Bun

This hairstyle gives a clean and precise look, and the parting runs from the forehead to the crown. The bun is secured low, near the nape of the neck, creating an elegant and minimalist look. This look gives a high-fashion appeal, as it draws full attention to the face and makeup.

3. Half-Up Half-Down with Loose Curls

In this hairstyle, the top portion of the hair is pulled back and secured with a big white bow. This keeps the hair off the face while still allowing volume at the crown. The rest of the hair is left loose in natural, voluminous curls or waves, giving the style a relaxed and romantic feel.

4. Sleek Straight Centre-Parted Look

Open, straight hair is always a safe look to opt for when in doubt. In this picture, Fatima looks gorgeous in her silky, straight and smooth hair, styled to be frizz-free and glossy, likely achieved using a flat iron and smoothing serum.

5. Bohemian Braid

This is one of the most popular hairstyles in all age groups. Fatima’s hair in this picture is gathered loosely to one side and braided in a casual, imperfect style. It’s not tightly bound, which adds softness and movement.

