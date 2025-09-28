From actors asking big remuneration to Sandeep Reddy Vanga as Brahmastra 2 director: Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana producer's big statements

Ramayana is one of the most anticipated film projects of Indian cinema. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, and others, the two-part epic saga is in production on an estimated budget of USD 500 million (nearly Rs 4000 crore), according to the reports. This makes it the most expensive duology in the history of Indian cinema. Namit Malhotra, who is backing the project, recently shared his thoughts on whether the star's remuneration needs to be controlled, as it is allegedly spoiling the industry.

In a recent conversation with Komal Nahta, Namit Malhotra was asked whether stars’ heavy prices are spoiling the film industry. To which he disagreed and gave his honest perspective.

Namit said, “Jitna aap star ke balbute pe hi apna sara kaam karenge toh woh toh price lega hi. Stars ko bhi to dikhna chahiye ki aap kya kar rahe hain. 90 percent star vehicle banake aap poora apna business poora responsibility unpe daalte hain. Toh naturally wo apna benefit leke jayga. Har ek business ka har ek area ka yahi reality hai. (If you rely solely on stars, they will take such remuneration. What you're doing must reflect on the star as well. By making your business a 90 percent star vehicle, you're placing the entire responsibility of your business on them. So, naturally, they'll take their profits. This is the reality of every business and every sector.)”

Namit Malhotra explains the ideal expense ratio of a star vs production in a film

Furthermore, the Producer was quizzed on how much should be spent on a star, director, writer, production, and marketing. Malhotra said, “Mere hisaab se 20:80 ka split hona chahiye. 20 percent writer, director, actor, and 80 percent hona chahiye making aur marketing. (I think the split should be 20:80. 20 percent writer, director, and actor, and 80 percent production and marketing.)” Namit went on to underline that he is following the same ratio for Ramayana. “Hum kar rahe hain,” concluded the filmmaker.

In a rapid-fire round, when Namit Malhotra was given two choices between Sooraj Barjatya and Sandeep Reddy Vanga to pick one for Brahmastra 2, he chose the Animal director.

For the unversed, the entire shoot of Ramayana Part One has already wrapped. The star-studded epic drama is set for a Diwali 2026 release.

