Liking YoonA and Lee Chae Min’s Bon Appétit, Your Majesty? 7 similar K-dramas to watch while waiting for new episodes

A modern-day French cuisine specialist chef gets transported 500 years back in time, under the rule of a Joseon King. Named Lee Heon (Lee Chae Min), he is known as the most brutal, tyrannical King in the Joseon era. Meanwhile, on the day Yeon Ji Young (YoonA) wins a coveted culinary competition in France, she is sent to the older times and has to fight for her life. The hilarious, sweet, and non-demanding story between the two has received a lot of attention online, with Bon Appétit, Your Majesty swiftly becoming the highest-rated tvN drama of the year, surpassing 15 per cent viewership with just three weeks of airing. As fans of the show await the release of the next episode, we’ve come up with suggestions to check out some shows that will keep you in the mood for the K-drama as the weekend slowly approaches.

1. Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016)

An undoubted addition to the list, we had to bring it in first with how many times we’ve faced deja vu moments while watching Bon Appétit, Your Majesty. The whole concept of a modern-day woman getting banished to the past and having to live as the subject of a ruthless king is very on brand with the IU starrer. The ensemble cast is filled with stars who would be tough to gather today for the sheer fan following each one of them has managed to gather over time. Apart from the songstress in the main role, the show was led by Lee Joon Gi, Kang Ha Neul, EXO’s Byun Baekhyun, Nam Joo Hyuk, Hong Jong Hyun, Jisoo, Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun, Kim San Ho, and more. Interestingly, Kang Han Na was also seen in the K-drama, acting as the common link between the two shows. Moreover, breakout star Byeon Woo Seok acted as IU’s ex-boyfriend, before their recent reunion for the upcoming project Wife of a 21st Century Prince.

Cast: Lee Joon Gi, Kang Ha Neul, EXO’s Byun Baekhyun, Nam Joo Hyuk, Hong Jong Hyun, Jisoo, Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun

No. of Episodes: 20

Where to watch: Viki, Apple TV+

2. Mr Queen (2020)

Continuing with the sageuk theme, the show brings a modern-day free-spirited male chef being transformed into the body of a Queen named Cheorin in the Joseon period. Starring Shin Hye Sun and Kim Jung Hyun in the lead roles, it poses similarities in terms of the storyline and the focus on the cooking techniques being displayed in the K-drama. The hanbok-wearing protagonist hits the nail right on the mark.

Cast: Shin Hye Sun, Kim Jung Hyun, Bae Jong Ok. Kim Tae Woo, Seol In Ah, Na In Woo

No. of Episodes: 20

Where to watch: Netflix, Viki, Amazon Prime Video

3. King the Land (2023)

YoonA is the Queen of rom-com, and she proved that very recently while starring in the hotel romance drama King the Land, which sounds like a period piece but is based on the story of a romance between the CEO of a hotel chain and his staff member. Co-starring Lee Junho, the two became one of the most viral on-screen couples in recent times. Having been a part of popular K-pop teams, Girls’ Generation and 2PM, respectively, they have had a fabulous run while on air.

Cast: YoonA, Lee Junho, Son Byong Ho, Go Won Hee, Ahn Se Ha, Kim Jae Won, Kim Ga Eun

No. of Episodes: 16

Where to watch: Netflix

4. Wok of Love (2018)

The actor was, however, seen in another food-related show called Wok of Love. It follows the story of a rundown restaurant called Hungry Wok, which stands on the opposite side of a six-star Giant Hotel. As the members of a gang come across a top chef who loses his job overnight and a chaebol heiress who goes bankrupt, they are forced to take them in. The owner of the diner and the boss of the gang decide to put their skills to the test and set up a new food place that soon earns fame within the area. As they compete against the massive hotel on the other end, troubles await their pair aplenty.

Cast: Lee Junho, Jang Hyuk, Jung Ryeo Won

No. of Episodes:38

Where to watch: Viki

5. Heo’s Diner (2025)

Flipping the script on the time slip, Heo’s Diner follows the story of Heo Gyun, who travels 400 years into the future to start and run his own restaurant. He possesses extremely good writing skills and aesthetic sense, making him the first food columnist of the Joseon Dynasty. He comes across multiple people who help him build a dream food place after a girl named Bong Eun Sil’s mother finds it tough to run it herself.

Cast: Xiumin (Kim Min Seok), Chu So Jung, Lee Sae On, Lee Soo Min

No. of Episodes: 10

Where to watch: Netflix, Wavve

6. Tastefully Yours (2025)

A recent addition to the food dramas list, Tastefully Yours is unlike any other. It brings restaurant politics and the fight for hunting the top chef into the spotlight. Pitting itself against the top food conglomerate, Hansang, the heir of the business is cast aside by his family despite being the executive director of its ace restaurant. In search of a job, he lands at a small restaurant in Jeonju with only one table setting, and vows to set up a new restaurant with the help of the star chef. As the secrets about their pasts surface, romance builds and threatens to take down the business that they gave everything to build.

Cast: Kang Ha Neul, Go Min Si, Kim Shin Rok, Yoo Su Bin, Bae Na Ra

No. of Episodes: 10

Where to watch: Netflix

7. Oh My Ghost (2015)

10 years since its release, Oh My Ghost continues to be a popular chef-centered story. It follows Na Bong Sun, a timid assistant chef who cannot let go of her low self-esteem, who gets possessed by the ghost of a bold woman named Shin Soon Ae. While working under the guidance of skilled restaurant owner Kang Sun Woo, who specializes in making pasta, she suddenly turns into a blunt, lust-filled but honest worker, which catches his eye. Thus begins the story of her making him fall in love and showing off her cooking skills.

Cast: Park Bo Young, Jo Jung Suk, Lim Ju Hwan, Kim Seul Gi

No. of Episodes: 16

Where to watch: Viki, Prime Video

