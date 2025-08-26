Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Saree Guide: 5 stylish looks, featuring Janhvi Kapoor's organza and Ananya Panday's silk

It's that time of year again when we are all excited to welcome Bappa with joyful hearts and plenty of enthusiasm. We bet that most of the arrangements and decorations for Lord Ganesha’s arrival are nearly done at your home. But have you thought about what outfit you will wear for Ganesh Chaturthi? If not, don't worry. Keep scrolling to find some saree inspiration from your favourite actress’s wardrobe.

1. Janhvi Kapoor

An easy breezy georgette saree can never go out of fashion and serves just right for your summer style. Janhvi Kapoor dishes true girl-next-door vibes in this Pink floral organza saree. Want to make heads turn during Ganesh Chaturthi, then this has to be your pick. Don’t forget to pair it with a matching stylish blouse to stand out even more.

2. Alia Bhatt

A gorgeous nauvari saree is just what Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations need. Alia Bhatt looks stunning in this orange and pink colored saree with thick borders, making it a perfect festive wear. She paired her saree with a heavy, embroidered pink blouse. If you want to add a more royal touch to this look, then you can wear a Maharashtrian nath and Jhumki, and you are good to go.

3. Kiara Advani

Never underestimate the power of a simple, solid color saree. It can do wonders that you can never even imagine. Kiara Advani’s simple Pink saree is a perfect example. Doesn’t she look angelic? Well, if you are someone who wants to keep it low-key for the celebrations, then this is the perfect pick. Pair your saree with a contrasting blouse, and you are good to go.

4. Ananya Panday

A heavy silk saree with a heavily embellished border and pallu will amp up your style in just the right way. Ananya Panday’s purple saree is for those who like to take their style game a notch higher. That gorgeous blouse with embroidery all over makes the saree stand out even more.

5. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

A hand-painted off-white saree with a golden border looks so elegant. Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s saree is just the right dose of style, comfort and elegance that girls need to dress up during Ganesh Chaturthi.

