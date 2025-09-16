Weekly Horoscope September 16–22: Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - Munisha Khatwani reveals tarot and angel messages

Astrologer and tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani has revealed this week’s horoscope for Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. She has also shared angel messages for each sign, sharing what to focus on between September 16 and 22, 2025.

Sagittarius

Munisha Khatwani began with Sagittarius, a sign shared by actor Tamannah Bhatia. She drew the tarot card The Lovers and said, “This week is all about your love life. You are going to think a lot, at least regarding your personal life.” For Sagittarius, the special angel card was Archangel Michael. Khatwani explained, “This means your guardian angel is with you and will be protecting you the whole way.”

Capricorn

For Capricorn, Khatwani drew The Tower card. She shared that this week, you may have a conflict with someone. Maybe your patience level might be low, or you may be in a position where you need to just make peace with something. The angel card for Capricorn was Solar Plexus Chakra. According to her, “Our stomach chakra is very sensitive, and it’s time for you to clean those energies.” This week asks Capricorns to focus on balance, avoid arguments, and maintain inner calm.

Aquarius

Khatwani then turned to Aquarius, a sign shared by superstar Madhuri Dixit. She drew The Magician card, which indicates self-assurance. She explained, “You will be very confident, very bold, courageous, and very sure about your moves. You will not hesitate.” The special card for Aquarius was Crown Chakra. Khatwani said, “Crown chakra is our head chakra, and it’s very important to cleanse that energy and to keep it very pure.”

Pisces

Lastly, she spoke about Pisces, the sun sign of actor Alia Bhatt Kapoor. The card drawn was Seven of Swords. Khatwani said, “Something is stolen or taken away from you, or something may not work in your favor this week. There will be some things that will go against you, but don’t worry, the coming week will be more positive.” For Pisces, the angel card was Shield Yourself. She explained that it’s time for you to protect yourself from all negative energies and shield yourself of negativity. Pisces are advised to stay cautious but also hopeful for better outcomes ahead.

