Bon Appétit, Your Majesty Ep 11-12 Release: Date, where to watch online, what to expect and more streaming details for finale

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, has become an unexpected hit this year. After losing its lead actor to a controversy, Lee Chae Min stepped in for the titular character of the King, with YoonA playing the chef. Over the past 10 episodes, the romance comedy K-drama has managed to hoodwink its audiences and present an entertaining watch, exceeding all expectations. Now at the cusp of its end, we’re taking a look at how to watch episodes 11 and 12.

When will Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episodes 11 and 12 air?

Lee Chae Min and YoonA starrer Bon Appétit, Your Majesty will broadcast its last 2 episodes, 11 and 12, on September 27 and 28, 2025.

How to watch Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episodes 11 and 12?

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episodes 11 and 12 will broadcast on tvN and TVING at 9:10 pm KST. The same can be streamed online on Netflix internationally.

What to expect from the Bon Appétit, Your Majesty finale?

The characters of Yeon Ji Young (YoonA) and Lee Heon (Lee Chae Min) have been presented with a twist of fate as betrayals lurk in the corners. With many threatening to usurp him from the throne and his own concubine aiding in the process, his fall from grace is only a matter of time. The royal chief cook, whom he has fallen in love with, warns him against the treachery that awaits, but his wish to stop her from returning to the future supercedes all his thoughts.

The possibility of a rebellion inches closer, their love grows stronger, and the time for the modern woman to return to the present year dawns. The King and the French culinary-skilled chef now need to maneuver the traps set up by many to take control of the nation and save their love story.

ALSO READ: Liking YoonA and Lee Chae Min’s Bon Appétit, Your Majesty? 7 similar K-dramas to watch while waiting for new episodes