They Call Him OG held steady on Saturday, adding around Rs. 24 crore to its tally. This pushed the three day total in India to Rs. 135 crore. Worldwide, the film is inching towards the Rs. 200 crore mark, with Rs. 190 crore, USD 6.20 million (Rs. 55 crore) of that from overseas markets.

The domestic box office is practically all Telugu states, with some contribution from Karnataka and the rest of India. On Saturday, the film was up in some centres of the Telugu states while down in others, evening out overall. Karnataka and the Rest of India made some gains, which is where growth at the national level came.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of They Call Him OG in India are as follows:

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 87.50 cr. Friday Rs. 23.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 24.25 cr. Total Rs. 135.25 cr.

While some growth in the Telugu states would have been ideal, stability at such elevated levels is equally commendable. The film has sustained well after a huge start and didn’t drop on Saturday, which is always a possibility. The three day total in the Telugu states stands at Rs. 115 crore. If the Sunday grows well, it could get close to Rs. 140 crore for the extended weekend. That will keep it on track to Rs. 200 crore plus final, which will be a good finish for the film.

The Territorial Breakdown for They Call Him OG is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 115.00 cr. Nizam Rs. 50.00 cr. Ceded Rs. 15.50 cr. Andhra Rs. 49.50 cr. Karnataka Rs. 13.50 cr. Tamil Nadu - Kerala Rs. 3.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 3.75 cr. INDIA Rs. 135.25 cr. North America USD 4,600,000 Rest of World USD 1,600,000 OVERSEAS USD 6,200,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 190.25 cr.

