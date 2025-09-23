EXCLUSIVE: Andhera fame Karanvir Malhotra joins Shah Rukh Khan & Suhana Khan in Siddharth Anand’s King

After the historic success of Pathaan, the trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Siddharth Anand are coming together on King. The action-packed thriller marks the big screen debut of Suhana Khan, and is presently on floors with a marathon schedule in Poland. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively that Karanvir Malhotra, known for his work in Andhera, has joined the cast of this Siddharth Anand directorial.

A source shares, “Karanvir Malhotra has already started shooting for King in the Poland schedule and is excited to feature in a tentpole spectacle led by Shah Rukh Khan. He will be with the team through the film shoot, and his character has an exciting arc in the film. More details are kept under wraps.” We hear that King is being shot on a spectacular scale, with action at another level.

“Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan have decided to shoot at real locations, to bring in a different palette of freshness to the visuals. Siddharth has locked some of the most virgin locations of Europe for the action sequences of King, and Poland is one of the many locations shortlisted by him. The stunts of King are being shot by Sid Anand in consultation with action teams of international repute,” the source adds. We hear, Shah Rukh Khan’s entry is going to blow everyone’s mind, as it’s unlike anything done before by the Sid and SRK.

King is among the biggest films in the making with a strong cast led by Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Paudkone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma and Arshad Warsi among others. The film is targeting a release on the big screen in the first quarter of 2027.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani gear up for a month-long schedule of Awarapan 2 in Bangkok