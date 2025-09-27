Farah Khan takes 2nd dig at Deepika Padukone’s 8-hour shift demand amid Kalki 2898 AD exit: ‘Usko show pe aane ka time…’

Deepika Padukone recently made headlines after Kalki 2898 AD makers announced her exit from the sequel. This is not the first time her parting ways with a project has grabbed all the eyeballs. Before this, she had broken the internet after exiting Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit over demands of an eight-hour workday and higher pay. Now, in Farah Khan’s latest vlog, she seems to have taken a dig at the actress for such demands.

Farah Khan comments on Deepika Padukone’s 8-hour shift clause

In her latest vlog, Farah Khan and her cook Dilip have visited Rohit Saraf’s house. In the video, the Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari star revealed that this was the first time his mother appeared in front of the camera and that she had made them wait for a year to shoot. The filmmaker jokingly replied, “Haan itna time toh Deepika Padukone ne nahi lagaya mujhe haan bolne mein."

It was then that Dilip asked Farah when they would visit the Om Shanti Om star’s house. To this, the filmmaker replied that she only shoots for 8 hours now and doesn’t have time to come on their vlog.

Farah Khan not in support of 8-hour work shift?

This is not the first time Farah Khan commented on Deepika Padukone’s 8-hour shift demand. In an earlier vlog, while visiting Radhikka Madan’s house, they discussed about her first audition for Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. The topic of shift hours came up, and recalling her experience, the Sarfira actress revealed that the moment the camera switched on, she felt very safe. After giving the audition, she was sure that they wouldn’t cast her. But, to her surprise, she was shooting for her next show within 2 days.

It was then that Farah questioned her about having an 8-hour shift. Radhikka then replied, “56 hours non-stop or 48 hours non-stop.” The filmmaker who has worked with Deepika in Happy New Year and Om Shanti Om hinted that even she does not support an 8-hour shift. She shared, “Aise tapke hi toh sona banta hai (this is how gold is made)."

