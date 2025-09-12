Tamannaah Bhatia's 5 oh-so-stunning outfits are perfect for date night out; black midi dress worth Rs 175664 tops

Tamannaah Bhatia has always been one of those actresses whose fashion game has set the hearts of her fans on fire. Be it a red carpet or a casual outing, she has always managed to slay and set the internet on fire. From the past couple of days, she has been serving some sizzling fashion looks while promoting her series Do You Wanna Partner. Today, we are listing down 5 of her best looks from the promotions that will surely blow your mind.

1. Black bodycon cutout dress

Tamannaah Bhatia cast her magic spell in a striking black bodycon gown that accentuates her curves. It has a classic cut with a modern twist. The dress has a broad shoulder strap and a square neckline. The fancy cut-out at the waist, hip and thigh in a zig-zag pattern adds amp to the dress. She's wearing pointed black stilettos with wrap-around ankle straps, complementing the bold vibe of the dress. Loose waves and soft glam makeup balance out the strong look, keeping it chic and feminine.

2. Polka dot bodycon halter-neck gown

Tamannaah Bhatia is wearing a halter neck polka dot bodycon dress. The backless dress adds oomph to her style, and the polka dots give it a retro look. The irregular black polka dots give a playful, retro vibe — but the modern cut balances it with a high-fashion appeal. She has left her hair open with natural-looking waves, adding movement and softness to the look. Those defined brows, soft pink lips and a touch of shimmer on the eyelids make her look s*xy.

3. Mini dress with floral design

Tamannaah Bhatia gives a pure girl-next-door vibe in this short, fit-and-flare mini dress with a one-shoulder floral pattern spaghetti strap. The 3D flower pattern cascading from the chest down to the hem on one side gives the dress quite a unique look. The bright sky blue shade pops beautifully against her skin tone, enhancing the freshness of the look.

4. Corset top and A-line skirt

Tamannaah Bhatia takes her fashion game a notch higher with this power dressing in a dark structured denim ensemble that blends elements of futuristic fashion, corsetry, and minimalism. The sculpted corset-style top with dramatic armor-like sleeves. A sweetheart bustier neckline with a cut-out keyhole detail at the collarbone adds a sensual and edgy touch.

5. Halter-neck maxi dress

It is not always that you want to dress up in a heavy, stylised outfit. Sometimes, an easy breezy maxi dress can do wonders, and Tamannaah’s halter-neck maxi dress with a plunging neckline and flowing pattern is just that. The rich emerald green hue makes a bold yet graceful statement — flattering her skin tone and evoking a tropical, breezy vibe. The dress is gathered at the waist, enhancing her figure and adding definition to the free-flowing lower half.

