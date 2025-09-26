Min Yoongi Treatment Center by BTS’ SUGA reveals glimpse, fans get emotional over use of real name

A new look at BTS’ SUGA’s philanthropic plan has been revealed. To be called the Min Yoongi Treatment Center, the multi-million facility boasts the real, romanized name of the singer instead of his actual name conversion of ‘Min Yunki’. Fans have guessed that the name was used because it is familiar to BTS ARMY, and will help them to recognize it. The singer’s dream has been turned into a reality with this new step.

New look at BTS’ SUGA's medical facility revealed

“Min Yoongi Treatment Center. Center for the MIND program, Since 2025,” can be seen engraved on the wall with a logo of the hospital following closely behind. According to reports, the BTS member had invested a whopping 5 billion KRW (approximately 3.64 million USD) in the Seoul arm of the famed hospital chain.

Previously, it was revealed that SUGA had been frequently meeting and hanging out with children on the autism spectrum and had then decided to open his own medical center by making a big donation. He would take a guitar and go incognito to hang out with the kids who knew him as only Prof. Min, and not the world-famous BTS’ SUGA. It aims to help children and young adults with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) by incorporating music into their lives.

The treatment center would make use of the MIND program, Music, Interaction, Network, and Diversity, a group social skills idea that aims to help people on the spectrum to develop their social skills.

It is believed that the Severance Hospital is right where the rapper received the treatment for his appendicitis and was able to treat himself. Post this, it was revealed by the star himself that the widely popular BTS track Just One Day was created while being admitted to the hospital and went on to become a fan favorite. In the end, the Pediatric Psychiatry Department of the medical center aided the star in fulfilling his dream of creating the treatment zone.

Now, SUGA has gone ahead and opened a branch of his own in collaboration with the hospital, wanting to treat people with the help of his resources.

