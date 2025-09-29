'Animal Park should start in 2027': Ranbir Kapoor spills beans on music and characters for Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial

The massive success of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal has made the director even more confident about bringing its sequel. Ever since it was revealed that the Ranbir Kapoor starrer will have a second part titled Animal Park, fans have been waiting like crazy for every update on it. On his 43rd birthday, the Tamasha star came live on Instagram and left his fans jumping with joy after dropping a major update on this movie. Keep scrolling to know more about it.

Ranbir Kapoor talks about Animal Park

Talking on the Instagram live, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about a lot of things, from personal to professional. He spoke about his wife, Alia Bhatt, and his daughter Raha and shared such cute insights that we bet fans are in awe. But the one thing that had everyone’s attention was his revelation about Animal Park.

Sharing an update on his much-awaited film, Ranbir said, “Animal Park should start in 2027. Sandeep has been interacting with me on the idea, the music and the characters, and it's just crazy, and I can't wait to be on set.”

Alia Bhatt’s birthday post for Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt made hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday extra special by sharing some intimate pictures of them enjoying the actor’s birthday vacay. In one of the pictures, we can see them standing together, holding each other and enjoying a gorgeous sunset. This picture is proof of the bond they share.

Well, what stole the limelight was daughter Raha’s handwritten letter for him that read, “Happy Birthday, Best Papa In The World.”

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

Ranbir Kapoor is all set for one of the biggest films of his career, Ramayana. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial has already created a lot of hype after the announcement video was released. The film sees him playing Lord Ram, while KGF star Yash will play Raavan, and Sai Pallavi will play Sita. RK also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which will see him sharing screen space with wife Alia Bhatt once again after Brahmastra. Vicky Kaushal also plays a pivotal role in the film.

