What is ALPHA DRIVE ONE? All about BOYS II PLANET winners and ZEROBASEONE’s brother team

The finale of BOYS II PLANET was a dramatic culmination to the past three months of fierce competition that broke down between tens of participants. A survival competition, the show allowed fans to witness the formation of the next 5th generation boy group. The grand name revelation announced that the eight-member team would be called ALPHA DRIVE ONE or ALD1. The team means that the group aims to have one official team with the goal, passion and drive to become the best. A total of 160 (80 Korean and 80 International, making for the largest among all previous K-pop survival shows, were vying for the space in the top 8.

All about ALPHA DRIVE ONE (ALD1)

The junior group of ZEROBASEONE (ZB1), which was formed via BOYS PLANET season 1, boasts an increased interest in the contestants. With the help of Star Creators’ votes, the winners were announced as follows, with the first to the eighth rank, in that order.

Lee Sang Won Zhou An Xin He Xin Long Kim Geon Woo Zhang Jia Hao Lee Leo Chung Sang Hyeon Kim Jun Seo

As per the program, a whopping 26.6 million votes from fans were seen for the final round of the competition. Yoo Kang Min, member of the boy group VERIVERY, fell short of the debut rank, coming in at the ninth spot. The finale showed him competing in two groups of eight each, performing songs Brat Attitude and Never Been 2 Heaven, with live voting becoming the turning point for his story. Finally, all participants got together to perform a new track, How To Fly.

According to My Daily coverage, the members of ALPHA DRIVE ONE will be working hard to debut early next year. Moreover, the stars will be under a five-year contract, unlike those of their predecessors, who have debuted in under three months of their formation and have had shorter contract tenures. Members will be part of the team while also being allowed to pursue solo or other activities concurrently.

