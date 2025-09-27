Saif Ali Khan was forced to kiss producer for Rs 1000? Actor reveals early struggle days, ‘Done second lead, third lead...’

Saif Ali Khan might be driving luxury cars, own an entire Pataudi Palace, and even take lavish trips along with his family now, but there was a time when he was even struggling to earn Rs 1000. During a recent interview with Esquire India, the actor revealed the time when a producer put a bizarre condition in front of him before paying him Rs 1000. Keep scrolling to find out.

Saif Ali Khan’s encounter with a producer who paid him Rs 1000 a week

Talking about his entry days in the films, Saif Ali Khan revealed that it was not smooth at all. Although he came from a privileged family with a cricketer dad, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress mom Sharmila Tagore, his reality was full of second roles and forgettable films. "I’d done second lead, third lead... There were a couple of films that were decent, that kept one afloat. But then there came a time when, you know, one after another, they were very bad," Saif said. Further, he called his 1990s era his net practice era.

The Salaam Namaste actor recalled an incident when he was paid one thousand rupees a week by a producer. She demanded that Saif kiss her cheeks 10 times, every time she handed him the money.

Saif Ali Khan’s work front

Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Jewel Thief alongside Jaideep Ahlawat. The film was released on Netflix and was directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal. It was a heist film that saw him in a new avatar. The actor collaborated with Ahlawat for the first time in this film. Apart from this, he has Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, which marks his reunion with Akshay Kumar.

The film is touted to be an adaptation of Mohanlal’s 2016 thriller Oppam. Backed by Thespian Films and KVN Productions, the movie is set to release in theatres in 2026, with actors like Samuthirakani, Sayami Kher, Shreya Pilgaonkar, Asrani, and Einar Haraldsson playing pivotal roles.

