Weekly Horoscope September 7–13: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer– Your cosmic forecast and message from Angels

Is there anyone who is not interested in getting to know their horoscopes? Well, let us help you find out what this week (September 7 – 13) has in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and Cancer. Celebrity Tarot Card reader and Astrologer Munisha Khatwani is back with her predictions for the above sun signs for the week. Keep scrolling to get to know what the stars have planned for you this week.

ARIES

Those who have their sun sign as Aries, you guys share it with the legendary Prabhudeva. The first card she drew was ‘The Magician’ card, which means you will be bold, courageous and confident and focus on all your positive energies. Your special card is ‘Intentions’, which means the message from Angels for you is that you should follow your intentions or whatever you have in mind, and you will get a good result.

TAURUS

All the Taurians, you guys share your sun sign with Vicky Kaushal. The first card drawn by Munisha Khatwani was the ‘Ace of Cups’, which means you will have an emotional beginning. This means you will be emotionally quite happy and content. The special card drawn by her for Taurus was ‘Romance’, which means that there will be romance in your life.

GEMINI

Those who have their sun sign as Gemini, you guys share it with Harbhajan Singh. The first card she drew was ‘Four of Cups’, which means you are bound to feel low or upset, and it's time for you to concentrate on your positive energies. The special card for you guys was ‘new beginnings’, which means angels are assuring you that there will be some new beginnings in your life.

CANCER

Cancerians, you guys share your sun sign with the very talented Rajkummar Rao. The first card drawn by Munisha Khatwani was the ‘Ace of Swords’, which means some new emotional beginnings and something to do with new career opportunities are definitely coming your way. The special card drawn by her for Cancerians is ‘Answer your Prayers’, which means your prayers will be answered.

