British boxer Ricky Hatton passes away at the age of 46 ahead of comeback in December

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

British boxing icon Ricky Hatton tragically passed away on September 14 at the age of 46. This shocking news has left the boxing world and fans shaken. As per reports, Hatton was found dead at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester, with police confirming the death is not being treated as suspicious. The late boxer was set to make a comeback in Dubai in December 2025. Ahead of his much-awaited comeback, the news of his demise truly left many heartbroken.

Ricky Hatton passes away

As per reports, Ricky Hatton, the former world champion, breathed his last today (Sunday) morning. The police confirmed that the death is not suspicious.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson stated,"We can confirm that we have found a body at an address on Bowlacre Road in Gee Cross at 6:45 am today, Sunday, September 14. The death is not being treated as suspicious."

However, the authorities are still investigating and are continuing their inquiries at the property in Hyde.

Speaking about his professional life, Ricky Hatton had a distinguished career, winning 45 of 48 professional bouts and holding world titles in the welterweight and light-welterweight divisions.

He returned for an exhibition match in 2022 and was scheduled for a comeback in Dubai in December 2025.

