‘Been a minute’: Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma appear cozy and in love in new update seemingly from London – PIC

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently delighted their fans by appearing on social media once again. The cricketer and actress shared a sweet moment, enjoying a bright day and looking absolutely stunning together.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma cozy up together in an adorable selfie from London

Taking to his Instagram, Virat Kohli dropped the picture with his wife from what appears to be their locality in London. Both celebrities kept their looks simple and graceful, smiling warmly for the camera.

Virat was seen wearing a long black coat, paired with round spectacles, adding a stylish touch to his whole ensemble, which featured short hair and stubble. He gently rested his cheek on Anushka’s forehead for the picture. On the other hand, Anushka Sharma looked graceful as ever with her beige trench coat, keeping her hair tied back.

Sharing the post on his social media handle, Virat penned, “Been a minute.”

As Virat and Anushka lit up social media with their recent picture, the power couple had recently made the headlines after being spotted in London. In a series of pictures that surfaced online, Virat and Anushka were seen spending an outing with their son Akaay.

Keeping it casual, Virat wore a brown sweatshirt with denim jeans, while Anushka sported a maroon outfit paired with matching trousers. They looked absolutely cute strolling together.

Interestingly, Anushka had also gone viral earlier when a video of her chatting with the locals made rounds on the internet.

For those unaware, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had moved to London in 2024 after their son was born. The couple who had gotten married back in 2018 also have a daughter named Vamika.

Coming to the work front, Virat Kohli was last seen playing in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The 36-year-old right-handed batsman still holds the No. 4 spot in the ICC rankings.

On the other hand, Anushka Sharma was last announced to play the role of Jhulan Goswami in the biopic film Chakda 'Xpress which has since been shelved. Her most recent on-screen appearance was a cameo in the film Qala (2022).

