Selena Gomez Wears Custom Ralph Lauren Wedding Outfit, Benny Blanco Turns Heads in Classic Tuxedo

It's official now! Popular Pop icon Selena Gomez is now married to producer-songwriter, Benny Blanco. The singer took to her instagram handle and announced the good news, sharing a series of pictures from her wedding moment.

Selena, 33, tied the knot with Benny in an intimate wedding on Saturday, September 27th. The singer wore a custom Ralph Lauren outfit. Her wedding dress screamed magic all over as she turned heads while walking close to Benny. She looked elegant, classic, giving vibes of a fairy tale's main character.

For her special day, Selena wore a halter neck gown that featured a high neck design. It added a sophisticated touch to her wedding look. The gown boasted structured design and was tightened at the waistline to create an hourglass illusion. Undoubtedly, the floral lace and detailing on the outfit appeared absolutely feminine and breathtaking.

Thanks to the low and open back that Selena’s look also exuded extra style and sass. Overall, the singer’s custom gown was all things romantic, retro, and whimsical.

Benny Blanco, 37, donned a Ralph Lauren tuxedo, which perfectly matched his bride's outfit. Together, the newlywed couple looked perfect, as if they were made for each other.

Several celebrities send their warm wishes to the couple. Benny Blanco himself commented on the post, "my wife in real life." Aaron Carpenter wrote, "So happy for you guys, love yall." Justin Tranter commented, "The beauty! The love!! Stunning!" Adelaine Morin wrote, "So so so happy for you!! Congrats queen (two hearts emojis) you deserve all the love in the world!" Emily in Paris actor Lily Collins commented, "The most love to you both ever!!!! (three red hearts emojis)" Camila Cabello wrote, "love looks good on you."

