Bad Bunny Becomes First Puerto Rican to Headline Super Bowl LX Halftime Show in 2026: Find Out How to Watch

Puerto Rican rapper and singer Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, known by his stage name Bad Bunny, has been announced as the 60th Super Bowl’s highly anticipated headliner after much speculation. Previously, Taylor Swift and Adele were mentioned as the possible performers, but a report yesterday claimed that the two had declined their offers. On September 28, the NFL promptly announced its pick for the upcoming halftime performance, Bad Bunny, who will become the first person from his country to headline the famed American football ceremony.

One of the most-viewed, listened-to, and followed musicians in the world, Bad Bunny has billions of streams, subscribers, and viewers to his name. His recently announced concert residency in his homeland was a stark contrast to his missing gigs on American soil. However, the singer teased his ‘only’ tour stop in the USA hours before the official announcement, making a stylish revelation of his plans to lead the halftime show.

Starting September 4, 2025, with the reigning Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles, defeating the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Kickoff Game, the culmination of the long-running tournament will happen with the final game being played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

How to watch Bad Bunny headline Super Bowl 60 Halftime Show

Super Bowl LX as well as the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, will air on NBC and take place in Santa Clara, California, on February 8, 2026. Internationally, in the United Kingdom and Ireland, it will be shown on a free-to-air channel 5 and Sky Sports. In Latin America, the game will be televised by ESPN and its streaming and on-demand platform Disney+. In Brazil, the Halftime performance will be televised by the Globo Media Group (Globo, SporTV and GETV); meanwhile, in Germany and Austria, the game will be televised by TBC. In Canada, the game will be simulcast to CTV Television Network and in Newfoundland and Labrador on NTV. Finally, in Australia, Super Bowl LX will be televised on ESPN and its streaming and on-demand platform Disney+, and Seven Network.

