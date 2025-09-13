Skin routine to follow for effortless beauty like Angelina Jolie: 4 ultimate tips to glow Maleficent-ly

Angelina Jolie is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful actresses in Hollywood. With her striking bone structure, signature full lips, and piercing eyes, Jolie is more than just a global beauty icon — she is a woman who has heart beats of millions pacing. But do you know? You don’t need to dig a hole in your pockets to get a skin like hers. Keep reading further to know about her skincare routine.

Angelina Jolie started her skincare at an early age

Ever since she stepped into acting, one thing that she has always been known for, apart from her acting, is her beauty. So what is the secret behind her effortless, beautiful and age-defying skin? In an interview, her dermatologist, Dr Rana, said that when the actress realised she wanted to have an acting career, she wanted to take care of her skin in the most sensible way.

1. Using sunscreen and mild scrubs

The one thing she is blessed with is her mother’s beautiful olive skin. “She’s always been such a natural beauty, so she didn’t ever have to do much. It was really just sunscreen, proper cleansing with a mild, gentle cleanser, antioxidants, sometimes glycolic [acids], and natural products. Some alpha hydroxy acids are good too, and they’re very natural. She doesn’t need major scrubs or products with lots of chemicals.”

2. Skin care even while travelling

Angelina Jolie takes good care of her skin regimen even when she is travelling. She uses sunscreen from such an early age to protect her skin. The Malificent actress knew that the sun is not good for her skin and can damage her skin in terms of pigmentation problems and that sort of thing.

3. Wears hats and hydrates a lot

“She’s also good about wearing hats, which is so important. She hydrates a lot and does a lot of good moisturising, but again, it’s the sun protection that’s going to stop you from ageing more than anything,” Dr Rand said.

4. Makeup only when required

Another major thing that Jolie follows religiously is not covering her face with heavy foundation and piles of makeup. She also removes her makeup without fail, and it's probably another reason why her skin looks great.

Follow these steps, and we bet you will move closer to having skin like Angelina Jolie.

