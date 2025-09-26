Lee Chae Min and YoonA’s Bon Appétit, Your Majesty cast and crew locks October reward vacation to Vietnam

Following the global success of the show, the team of the ongoing culinary romance drama, Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, has confirmed their plans for an upcoming reward vacation. According to a My Daily report on September 26, 2025, a trip to Da Nang, Vietnam, at the end of October has been planned for the cast and crew of the weekend drama. The production team is said to be planning the dates and exact details for the same.

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty cast plans celebration trip

Previously, YoonA had set up the show for success by announcing her hope for a vacation, when she shouted, “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, big hit! Let’s go on a reward vacation!” during the wrap-up party of the filming. She had climbed onto a chair to share her wish to go on a trip with the cast and crew of the K-drama. Her wishes have thus come true thanks to the immense popularity of the Lee Chae Min and YoonA romance.

Having released 10 episodes so far, Bon Appétit, Your Majesty has grown from a 4.9 percent viewership rating to the latest, grabbing a whopping 15.8 percent. It has continued to grab international attention, being named the most buzzworthy show for weeks on end, with the leads, YoonA and Lee Chae Min, topping popularity charts.

The penultimate week of airing showed the two win over the Ming Dynasty cooks in a best-of-three match with the Chinese chefs admitting their defeat. Subsequently, a meal prepared by YoonA’s Yeon Ji Young was used as a way to poison the younger step-brother of Lee Heon, imprisoning her. However, the King was able to prove her innocence and save her from the clutches of royal politics while also demonstrating his unconditional love for the royal chief cook.

The upcoming finale will inch towards Yeon Ji Young’s plans to return home to the current time space, while a revolution brews in the side chamber of Lee Heon’s home with his royal consort Kang Mok Ju at the forefront of it.

