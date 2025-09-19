Harbhajan Singh’s wife Geeta Basra opens up on difficult time after two miscarriages: 'He was in Punjab, so he flew in the next day'

Harbhajan Singh and wife Geeta Basra are one of the cutest couples and parents of two lovely kids. The actress, in a recent interview, opened up about her motherhood journey and her tumultuous pregnancy. Basra spoke about the two miscarriages she went through after giving birth to her daughter and how it took a toll on her mental and physical health.

Geeta Basra on her 2 miscarriages

Talking to Hauterrfly, Geeta Basra shared that she always wanted to have two kids. Right after her first pregnancy, which was fairly smooth, she expected her second pregnancy also to be without any obstacles, but that was not the case. The cricketer’s wife revealed that he tried twice and had two miscarriages, and it was a very difficult time.

She admitted thinking that she is fit, she is doing yoga, and she is eating right, so nothing can possibly go wrong. She even asked herself why she couldn’t hold the baby and why she was miscarrying.

Geeta further added that she was shocked when this happened to her and recalled, “But when it happened, it kind of hit me and it kind of took me back and I thought that ‘Wow, I never expected this because it was so easy with Hinaya’.” She said that she did not have any complications during her first baby and had a smooth and easy pregnancy, but “when I got pregnant three years after and I miscarried, I was not expecting that.”

Geera Basra on how hubby Harbhajan Singh supported her during her tough phase

Basra admitted that losing a child is hard, but one has to be mentally strong. She also spoke about how cricketer Harbhajan Singh supported her during this phase. “When I had the first miscarriage, he was in Punjab, so he flew in the next day. I had to have a minor procedure in the hospital, so he was there through that,” she added.

ALSO READ: Dhanashree Verma claims she wants to be ‘female Salman Khan’ of industry after divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal