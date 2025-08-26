Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 wishes, quotes and images to share with your family and friends on August 27

One of the most celebrated festivals of the year, Ganesh Chaturthi, is here. Celebrated from August 27, 2025, the 10-day festival will witness devotees around the world come together to honor Lord Ganesha. This special occasion is marked by welcoming Ganpati Bappa into homes and worshiping him with devotion.

On this auspicious celebration, extending heartfelt wishes to friends and family with positivity reinforces the spirit of the festival. Commencing the festival with a positive message can bring wisdom, patience, and prosperity into our lives. It serves as a beautiful reminder of Ganesha’s divine presence around us.

Advertisement

As we invite Bappa into our homes, here are heartfelt Ganesh Chaturthi wishes to share with your friends, family on WhatsApp story, Instagram and Facebook. These messages will remind them of Ganesha's blessings in their lives and help them feel blessed. By sending these wishes, you not only share positivity but also extend good luck to your loved ones.

ALSO READ: No Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Shilpa Shetty’s home this year, actress shares emotional note