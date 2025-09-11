Who is Brooks Nader? All About American Model Rumored to Be Dating Tennis Star Carlos Alcaraz After His US Open Win

The new WAG in town has been revealed! Attending the Raising Cane 2025 New York Fashion Week Show, Grace Ann, the younger sister of Brooks Nader, addressed the rumors between her sibling and sports player Carlos Alcaraz. Speaking with E News during an interview, she said, “The rumors are true. Dating is such a loose term. But I do know he’s the man of the hour,“ thereby confirming the ongoing relationship between them. While the swimsuit model is yet to comment on it herself, their recent outings have already become the talk of the town.

Carlos Alcaraz picks Brooks Nader as his new girl

Brooks Nader, aged 28, is an American model, actor, and television personality. She began her swimsuit career in 2019 after winning against 10,000 applicants in the 2019 Swim Search open casting call, becoming a model for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue of the year. Subsequently, she was featured in the magazine four times, making appearances in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. The following year, she was photographed alongside fan favorites Kim Petras, Megan Fox, and Martha Stewart as the cover star.

Her acting career began with a supporting role as Orderly Lisa in the action crime film Backtrace. However, her participation in Dancing with the Stars where she appeared as a contestant on season 33, became widely known. Despite her elimination in the 4th week of the show, she was spoken about online, gaining fame. 2025 brought her the chance to feature in a reality show, Love Thy Nader, which speaks about the sisters in the Middle-Eastern family’s home in New York City's Soho. Trying to make it big with fashion, the program has brought the spotlight on the 4 girls who try to make it big with their sisterhood.

Apart from her swimsuit career, Brooks Nader has ventured into entrepreneurship, launching her own jewelry line and a home decor business. Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz was recently crowned as the US Open champion after winning over Jannik Sinner in a fierce final game.

