BLACKPINK’s Rosé joins Shakira, Cardi B and more in surprise appearance for Global Citizen Festival

BLACKPINK’s Rosé is not letting her fame die down anytime soon! Following the release of APT. with Bruno Mars and the drop of her album Rosie, both of which broke records and showed an unprecedented growth for the singer, she has been all around the world, winning awards and adding accolades to her name. Well, another big achievement has just been added to the star’s belt. According to an announcement made on September 24, Rosé will appear as a special guest at this year’s Global Citizen Festival.

2024 Global Citizen Festival adds BLACKPINK’s Rosé to the lineup

The original lineup of the 2024 Global Citizen Festival included Shakira and Cardi B as the headliners alongside Tyla, Ayra Starr, Mariah The Scientist, Camilo, and Elyanna as the main acts. However, the latest news has BLACKPINK’s Rosé as the special performer for the event. Happening on the upcoming weekend, September 27, is about to get all the more lit thanks to the fever of APT.

Along with the recently awarded MTV Video Music Awards’ Song of the Year, Rosé is expected to present her other popular solo releases, including Number One Girl and Toxic Till The End. Some of the other ones that fans would really react well to include her individual drops under YG Entertainment, like On The Ground and Gone. Moreover, if the 28-year-old ends up performing any of the BLACKPINK releases, we’re sure the crowds would just go crazy for it!

In the past, member Lisa of BLACKPINK performed at the 2024 Global Citizen Festival in New York City on September 28, 2024. It made her the first K-pop soloist to perform at the event with performances of her hits LALISA, New Woman, ROCKSTAR, and Money. Meanwhile, the then-unreleased track, Moonlit Floor, was also showcased at the event. Now we’re just waiting for Jisoo and Jennie to have their own solo performances!

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK adds 2 shows to DEADLINE World Tour across Singapore and Hong Kong, know new schedule