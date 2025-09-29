EXCLUSIVE: After Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday signs Ali Abbas Zafar’s action romance with YRF

July 18, 2025 saw the birth of a star that the Gen Z of India was eagerly waiting for and wanting to root for - Ahaan Panday. He made his acting debut with the Mohit Suri-directed Saiyaara produced by YRF’s CEO Akshaye Widhani, with Aditya Chopra as the presenter. The film scripted history at the box office by emerging the highest grossing love story of Indian Cinema and established the leads – Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda – as bankable Gen Z talents that the industry much needed.

Ever since the release of Saiyaara, there has been constant demand from cine-goers, fans and the film fraternity to know the next move of Ahaan Panday. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Ahaan has signed his second project for the big screen with Aditya Chopra, and it will be directed by the man behind blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai – Ali Abbas Zafar.

A source shares, “Ali Abbas Zafar has been developing an action romance with Aditya Chopra as his next directorial. Ali has won over the audience with brilliant dramas like Sultan, and even in an action film like Tiger Zinda Hai, he made the storytelling gripping due to the drama that he infused in the scenes. Ali wanted to go back to his roots, to the genre that has given him so much love with his next film. He was blown away seeing Ahaan Panday and his aura with emotional and dramatic scenes in Saiyaara.”

The source adds, “It was Aditya Chopra who suggested to Ali that he should go with Ahaan as a film with a young star would add to the surprise factor for audience. Aditya Chopra feels Ahaan’s underexposure is his biggest strength because after Saiyaara’s success, people will now be all the more excited to see what he does next. Adi and Ali will unlock a totally different side to Ahaan’s acting in this yet untitled film by putting him into a new world where intense passion, romance and action meets hard-hitting drama.”

The source further informs, “The script is locked and the music-seatings have already begun. Ali Abbas Zafar and Aditya Chopra are planning to take the film on floors around the first quarter of 2026.”

The yet untitled film will be the fifth collaboration of Aditya Chopra and Ali Abbas Zafar after Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Gunday, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai. The duo commands a 100 percent HIT record, and the Ahaan Panday film is expected to continue their momentum.

Ahaan’s collaboration with Ali Abbas Zafar will certainly be awaited, as the filmmaker is known to present his heroes like stars on the screen. The action workshops and look tests will commence shortly, as the makers are looking to present Ahaan in a brand new exciting look after Saiyaara.

