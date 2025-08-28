5 stylish looks for men ft. Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and more to make you shine during Ganapati celebrations

When it comes to fashion and dressing up for festive occasions, why should girls have all the fun? Ganapati celebrations are going on in full glory, and we have yet another reason to dress up. Well, not just ladies but even men are not behind in dressing up for the special occasion, and if you need ideas to choose from, then we have your back. Keep scrolling further to get outfit ideas straight from the wardrobe of our handsome Bollywood hunks.

1. Sidharth Malhotra

Want to keep it simple yet funky this festive season? Well, then here’s the perfect kurta set from Sidharth Malhotra’s closet. A very modern pink color with minimal kadhai makes it traditional and trendy at the same time. The Punjabi munda looks rocking in this outfit, and so will you.

2. Kartik Aaryan

Want to go a little overboard with your fashion statement? Then here’s something you can experiment with. Kartik Aaryan’s all black kurta and pant set layered with a heavy white zari work jacket with an open front looks stunning.

3. Shahid Kapoor

White can never go wrong in men's fashion. You won’t be able to take your eyes off Shahid Kapoor’s white kurta chudidaar set. The beige colored embroidery work on the kurta and sleeves looks perfect and will make you stand out in the crowd during the Ganapati celebrations.

4. Varun Dhawan

There is always that one person who likes to keep it casual and finds it difficult to go completely traditional. Well, Varun Dhawan’s simple cotton Pink kurta with red minimal embroidery, paired with ripped denim jeans, is the perfect pick.

5. Shah Rukh Khan

When we are talking about men’s fashion, how can we not have Shah Rukh Khan in the list? Look at him wearing that all black Pathani suit. Isn’t he looking royal? Well, if you want to give your festive look a royal touch, then you know what to wear.

