Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira Review: Fahadh Faasil starrer is an absurd comedy that falters only due to inconsistency

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira (OKCK) is a Malayalam-language comedy movie that was released in theaters on August 29, 2025. Directed by Althaf Salim, this absurdist black humour flick is currently streaming on Netflix.

The Plot

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira follows the story of Aby and Nidhi, an engaged couple set to marry soon. Just a day before their wedding, Nidhi recalls the whimsical dream she has been having over the past few days, where Aby arrives at their wedding on a white horse, looking majestic.

Wanting to fulfill her dream, Aby arranges for a white-colored horse and arrives at the wedding, riding it. However, the horse gets startled by camera flashes at the event, causing Aby to fall and hit his head, leaving him in a coma.

What will happen to Aby, and how his relationship with Nidhi evolves after the accident, forms the central narrative of the movie.

The Good

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira is clearly a film that doesn’t rely on logic or realism in its storytelling. The story and the characters are crafted in a quirky manner that supports the film’s fun and eccentric tone.

Where logic fails, humor takes over, resulting in chaotic misadventures. Delving into the themes of love and despair, the film takes a darkly comic approach to depression and its surrounding struggles.

The eccentricity and tone of the film make this a series of misadventures, one of the funniest ventures in recent Malayalam cinema. The screenplay, penned by Althaf Salim, is a hilarious experiment that successfully manages to blend dark humor and absurdity.

The trope of the unlucky hero and “cute girl” is handled adequately by Fahadh and Kalyani, but it’s Lal who steals the show. The director-turned-actor is impressive as Aby’s father, delivering an effortless combination of eccentricity and comedic brilliance with his quirks. The film also boasts interesting and sharp dialogue, even being self-aware at points.

Coming to the technical aspects, Justin Varghese crafts an impressive list of musical tracks, while Nidhin Raj Arol handled the editing to a great extent.

The Bad

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira is a bold attempt at redefining storytelling. The film’s absurd tone and unconventional approach may alienate some viewers, especially those unfamiliar or unappreciative of surrealist comedy.

Those unable to grasp the limerick-style writing and tonality of the characters may find the experience disjointed or underwhelming.

The film also suffers from inconsistency in pacing. OKCK occasionally struggles to keep a viewer engaged as its momentum takes a hit here and there. This is evident where some jokes seem to miss the mark due to poor timing.

The Performances

Fahadh Faasil shines with a rather different avatar than what he is used to. As the central figure of the story, Fafa strikes a balance between his charm and emotional vulnerability.

While Kalyani is limited to the role of being a cute girl, which she is often given, Revathi Pillai holds strong as a character of solid depth.

As Lal becomes the life of the entire movie with his wit and comedic timing, Vinay Forrt and Suresh Krishna also deserve special applause for their efforts.

Watch Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira trailer here:

The Verdict

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira is tailored for a niche audience who appreciates experimentation in the genre of comedy. The absurd nature may feel uncomfortable or off-putting for some, but for those who enjoy dark and offbeat comedy, it is an entertaining and memorable watch.

