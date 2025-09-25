BTS’ V thanks fans for ignoring him while running 10 km at Han river and doing Bangtan gesture, know what happened

BTS’ V and the BTS ARMY are besties, and no one can convince us otherwise! The singer and his fandom have been very proud of each other’s achievements and leave no chance to shower praise, as well as having the most amazing communication. Just last week, fans formed a barricade of purple ribbon around member Jin after V expressed they would do so. Now, Kim Taehyung (V’s real name) has another moment of pride thanks to his fans who have not been bothering him as he takes to night running at the famed Han River, sometimes even bringing member Jungkook with him.

V takes his running time seriously, and so do his fans

Replying to fans via his personal Weverse account, V spoke about how, despite spotting him running, the BTS ARMY has not outed his cover and let him continue working out in peace. Previously, V and Jungkook had set up seven rules for their fans if they ever spot them running, which included not talking to them, not running with them, and not laughing or taking embarrassing photos, among others. Despite having millions of fans, they have managed to keep it a secret whenever there are sightings of the singers, with hardly anyone sharing visual proof of it. As such, the star took a moment to thank his fans for respecting his privacy.

“Honestly, ARMYs have been so gentle and polite with me. Even if they run into me, they don’t talk to me, are considerate, and don’t even run alongside me. They greet me with an expression that says that they don’t care if I’m there or not, and just do the Bangtan greeting gesture. I thought it was super nice and funny.”

He added in another comment, “Since no eye witness accounts (spotting posts) have been made, I want to thank ARMYs for being so considerate. Next time I meet them, I should repay them with a gift or something. Thanks to their consideration and politeness, I’ve been going to the mountain a lot.”

In a separate update, V shared videos of him running 10 kilometers, giving everyone a glimpse at his new routine.

