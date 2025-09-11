Kareena Kapoor Khan approved 3-step DIY face mask for glowing skin

Girls love applying makeup on their faces to make their beauty stand out a little more. A perfect makeup can be achieved only if the products blend seamlessly into your skin. For this, you have to make sure that your skin is prepped up nicely. Wondering how to achieve that? Well, Kareena Kapoor’s simple DIY hacks will be your savior and make you look just as gorgeous as her.

DIY Paper Napkin Face Mask

Kareena Kapoor has once shared this hack on her social media. The actress shared a picture of herself sitting in her vanity van with a wet paper mask on her face. You can achieve this by simply wetting a paper napkin with cold water and gently placing it on your face. This allows the wet napkin to hydrate your skin and will make you feel rejuvenated, and make your skin ready for makeup. It is one of the easiest forms of self-care that needs no hassle and can be done anywhere, anytime.

Icing Your Face

Yet another simple technique to get your skin makeup ready is to ice it with the help of a roller. If you don’t want to spend a penny, then you can simply take an ice cube from your refrigerator and roll it over your face. This will not only open your pores but also reduce puffiness, calm inflammation and help increase the absorption of other product formulas, making for an effective remedy.

Massaging Your Face

Massaging your face may sound very basic, but it is actually quite beneficial. Either use a jade roller or just your fingers, but gently massaging your face before applying makeup will help your facial muscles relax, reduce redness and help boost blood circulation. It gives your skin a gentle, short-term lift, which is perfect before applying your makeup.

Kareena Kapoor’s work front

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and more. Regarding her next project, Pinkvilla exclusively shared last year that she has signed one of the biggest and most exciting feature films of Indian cinema. The source also told us that it is set to release in 2026.

